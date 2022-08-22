NewsIndia
ARVIND KEJRIWAL

More trouble for Arvind Kejriwal? CBI files preliminary enquiry over 'corruption' in procurement, maintenance of buses by Delhi govt

The matter of "corruption" in annual maintenance contract (AMC) of the bus procurement by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) was raised by the BJP last year.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 22, 2022, 07:00 AM IST|Source: PTI

New Delhi: The CBI has registered a preliminary enquiry over allegations of alleged corruption in the procurement of 1,000 low-floor buses by the Delhi government, officials said on Sunday. The enquiry was registered on a reference of the Union Home Ministry, they said.

The Delhi government had refuted the "allegations" of corruption in bus procurement and accused the BJP-led central government of "harassing" it by using the CBI.

The matter of "corruption" in annual maintenance contract (AMC) of the bus procurement by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) was raised by the BJP in Delhi Assembly in March last year.

ALSO READ | Kejriwal attacks Centre over CBI's look out notice to Manish Sisodia: 'Har subha CBI-ED ka khel shuru...'

A three-member committee formed by former Lt Governor Anil Baijal in June last year had found procedural "flaws" in the AMC and recommended scrapping it.

The LG had referred the matter to the MHA for its consideration, the officials said.

A preliminary enquiry is the first step in ascertaining allegations in a complaint if they prima facie indicate a crime deserving an FIR, they said.

