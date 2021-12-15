MoS Ajay Mishra Teni loses cool over Lakhimpur Kheri probe, calls journalists ‘chor’ – Watch video

Lakhimpur Kheri: Union Minister of State for Home, Ajay Mishra Teni on Wednesday lost his cool and misbehaved with media persons at a function.

The minister had come for the inauguration of an oxygen plant at a child care centre when a journalist asked him about the SIT adding charges in the Lakhimpur Kheri case.

The minister immediately lost his temper and asked the journalist "Dimag kharab hai?" (Are you mad?)

He tried to shut down the mobile phone of another journalist who was recording the incident.

The minister used expletives and threatened media persons present there before walking off. He referred to journalists as "chor".

Watch MoS Teni misbehave with journalists:

Is this how Ajay Mishra Teni whos Son is Accused for brutally killing farmers from his car should speak to the media and Police ? Shame!

Ajay Mishra Teni should resign now!#टेनी_को_बर्ख़ास्त_करो pic.twitter.com/CXWqfAKo0W — Youth Congress (@IYC) December 15, 2021

Meanwhile, the BJP has rejected the opposition demand seeking resignation Teni over Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Ruling out a discussion on the issue during the ongoing Winter session of the Parliament, Union minister and senior BJP leader Piyush Goyal said the matter is sub-judice. “The probe is on under Supreme Court's directions. Such comments (of opposition) are unfounded," Piyush Goyal said.

