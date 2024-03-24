Moscow Terror Attack: EAM S Jaishankar Speaks To Russian Counterpart, Conveys Deepest Condolences

New Delhi: India expressed its "deepest condolences" following the terrifying terror attack that killed the lives of more than 130 people in Moscow. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday spoke to talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov and expressed his condolences and support as Russia suffered the loss of lives following the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall in Moscow.

EAM Jaishankar took on X (formerly Twitter) to inform about the interaction with his Russian counterpart. 'Spoke to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Conveyed our deepest condolences on the loss of lives in the horrific terrorist attack in Moscow," Jaishankar wrote.

Conveyed our deepest condolences on the loss of lives in the horrific terrorist attack in Moscow.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condemned the terror attack at Crocus City Hall in Moscow and called it a 'heinous act.' Expressing his condolences to the family of the victims PM Modi wrote on X, "We strongly condemn the heinous terrorist attack in Moscow. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims. India stands in solidarity with the government and the people of the Russian Federation in this hour of grief".

This tragic incident marks the deadliest terrorist attack on Moscow in decades and has prompted global condemnation and expressions of solidarity. As the investigation into the attack unfolds, efforts are underway to provide aid and medical assistance to the injured. Regional authorities have mobilized emergency response teams and called on citizens to donate blood to help treat the victims.

According to sources, the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) has claimed responsibility for the reprehensible attack, which resulted in a devastating toll of at least 60 fatalities and left 145 individuals wounded. However, the veracity of this claim remains to be fully substantiated.

The claim of responsibility by ISIS was later corroborated by US officials, who had earlier warned Russian authorities about intelligence indicating a potential attack. The US had received intelligence in March suggesting that ISIS-K, the Afghanistan-based branch of ISIS, was planning an assault on Moscow. The attack on Friday in Moscow, followed by the one in Iran in January, could prompt a reassessment of its ability to strike outside its home territory, according to the NYT.