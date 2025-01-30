'Mother, Save Me', Widow Loses 21-Year-Old Daughter In Maha Kumbh Stampede

Widow Ranjani Kumari faced an unimaginable tragedy when she lost her 21-year-old daughter, Sonam, in a deadly stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela in northern India on Wednesday, January 29. The pre-dawn chaos turned into a nightmare for Kumari, who could do nothing to save her daughter in the midst of the surging crowd.

Recalling the heartbreaking moment, Kumari said her daughter screamed, "Mother, save me!" but she was helplessly trapped in the overwhelming rush of devotees. As the crowd pressed forward, Sonam was crushed and lost her life. Overcome with grief, Kumari traveled to Motilal Nehru Medical College morgue in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, to collect her daughter's body.

Kumari’s life had already been filled with struggles. Her husband had passed away 12 years ago due to a heart attack, leaving her to raise their three daughters alone. Despite the hardships, she worked tirelessly to provide for them and had high hopes for Sonam, her eldest daughter, who she believed would have a bright future.

The stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela, a massive six-week Hindu festival, resulted in the deaths of dozens of people. Tens of millions had gathered to take a holy dip in the sacred river waters when the tragedy unfolded. At the local hospital, Reuters counted at least 39 bodies in the morgue, with more victims continuing to arrive even 12 hours after the incident.

As distraught families lined up outside the morgue to identify their loved ones, anger and frustration grew. Many grieving relatives demanded accountability from authorities and political leaders, questioning the management of the massive gathering. The disaster has sparked widespread calls for action to prevent such tragedies in the future.

Advisory issued for all pilgrims

On Tuesday, ahead of the expected large gathering of pilgrims, Mela authorities issued an advisory urging devotees to follow crowd management guidelines for their safety and convenience.

Pilgrims were instructed to use designated lanes while heading to Sangam Ghat, remain in their assigned lanes while approaching the bathing area, and avoid staying at the ghats after taking the holy dip. To ensure smooth movement, they were advised to proceed directly to parking areas or their destinations without delay.

Visitors were also reminded to stay patient at barricades and pontoon bridges, avoiding any rushing or pushing to prevent accidents.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s statement

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath assured that the situation is under control, though the crowd remains large. He urged devotees to take their holy dip at the nearest ghats instead of insisting on reaching the Sangam Nose. He also advised citizens not to believe in any rumours.

The Maha Kumbh, held once every 12 years, began on January 13 and will continue until February 26.