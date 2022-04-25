New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is likely to declare MP Board 10th, 12th results 2022 soon.

MPBSE Class 10, 12 results 2022 will be announced on the official websites- mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in.

According to the media reports, the Madhya Pradesh Board is going to announce Class 10, 12 results 2022 this week.

However, the students need to note that no official announcement has yet been made by the Madhya Pradesh Board.

MPBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: Steps to download scorecard

Step 1. Visit the official website of MPBSE- mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on MPBSE Class 10, 12 results 2022 link

Step 3. Enter your roll number and date of birth in the required fields

Step 4. Click on submit

Step 5. Your MP Board 10th, 12th results will appear on the screen

Step 6. Download the MP Board 10th, 12th scorecards and take a printout for further reference

It may be noted that a total of 18 lakh students appeared for the Madhya Pradesh Board Class 10, 12 exams 2022, which was held between February and March.

