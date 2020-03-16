MP Governor asks Kamal Nath to face floor test on Tuesday

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon on Monday (March 16, 2020) asked Chief Minister Kamal Nath to face a floor test on March 17.

Governor's fresh directive came two days after he first asked Chief Minister Kamal Nath to face a floor test on Monday, after the commencement of the Budget session of the Assembly.

Reacting to Kamal Nath's claim that the governor acted in a biased manner by ordering the floor test, Tandon said that all these claims are baseless and have unparliamentary. Tandon took a strong exception at Kamal Nath's denial for the floor test and said that the reason listed by him for not conducting the floor test is pointless.

The governor in his letter said, "It is a pity that instead of proving your majority in the given time period, you wrote this letter to express your inability to get a vote of confidence in the Legislative Assembly. The reasons you have given for not conducting the floor are baseless and meaningless."

The Governor in his letter also mentioned that the decision of the Supreme Court referred by the Chief Minister in his letter does not apply in the present scenario.

Concluding the letter Tandon said, "I am requesting you to hold the floor test in the House on March 17 and prove majority, or it should be understood that you do not have the majority in the House.''

The fresh letter by the Governor to hold a floor test in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly comes amid the political crisis in the state following the resignation by 22 Congress MLAs after the resignation of Jyotiraditya Scindia.