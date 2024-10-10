MP: Newborn Girl Found In Sack In Bhopal Dies During Treatment

Bhopal: A newborn baby girl found in a sack in Aishbagh locality in Bhopal on Wednesday morning was rescued and sent to hospital but the she died during treatment on Thursday, a police officer said.

The locals saw the baby girl and informed the police about the matter. Upon receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and sent the infant to the hospital.

According to police, a CCTV video of the incident has also come to light in which a woman is seen arriving on a scooty with a sack and leaving after placing the sack. A case was registered against the woman, identified as Firdosh Khan (40), a resident of Aishbagh, who worked as a nurse, was taken into custody.

"On Wednesday morning, local people found a newborn baby girl in Aishbagh locality and immediately informed the police about the matter. Upon reaching the spot, the police found the baby girl alive and admitted her to the hospital. A CCTV video of the incident was also surfaced in which a 40-year-old woman was seen carrying the baby girl in a sack on a scooty. The woman has been identified as Firdosh Khan, a resident of Aishbagh and she has been taken into custody," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP, Zone 1) Priyanka Shukla told ANI.

Initially, a case was registered against Firdosh Khan under section 93 (exposure and abandonment of child under twelve years) of Bharatiya Nyay Sahita (BNS). Though, information has been received from the hospital that the baby girl died, so section 105 (Punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of BNS has been added in it, DCP Shukla said.

"In the preliminary investigation, it came to light that the baby girl was the daughter of a 14-year-old girl. As of now, the case has been registered against Firdosh Khan and the mother of the minor (14-year-old girl) under sections 93 and 105 of BNS," Shukla added.

Based on the statements of the family members, it was revealed that the minor had relations with her cousin. Though the complete information will be known after the statement of the minor girl before the court and further action will be taken accordingly, DCP shukla said.

"According to the information received so far, accused Firdosh Khan was working as a nurse in different hospitals. In the recent case, she tried to operate an abortion at home and leave the newborn girl abandoned. Following which, she has been booked. As of now, Firdosh Khan and mother of the 14-year-old girl have been taken into custody," the officer said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. More dfetails are awaited.