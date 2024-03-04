NEW DELHI: In a major development, a seven-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court on Monday ruled that an MP or MLA can't claim immunity from prosecution on a charge of bribery in connection with a vote or speech in the Parliament or Legislative Assembly.

Supreme Court’s seven-judge bench also unanimously overruled the 1998 PV Narasimha Roa judgment case which granted immunity to MPs/MLAs from prosecution to bribery for voting in Parliament. ''Bribery isn't protected by parliamentary privileges, interpretation of 1998 verdict is contrary to Constitution's Articles 105, 194,'' the SC bench ruled.

Supreme Court said, ''We disagree with the judgment in PV Narasimha and the judgment in PV Narasimha which grants immunity to legislators for alleged bribery for casting a vote or speech has “wide ramifications and overruled”.

The top court further stated that corruption or bribery by a member of legislature erodes probity in public life and accepting bribes itself constitutes the offence. “To give any privilege unconnected to the functioning of Parliament or legislature will lead to creating a class that enjoys unchecked exemptions from the operation of law of the land,” it said.

Parliamentary privileges are essentially related to the House collectively and necessary for its functioning, said the seven-judge bench. “Elections to Rajya Sabha or the office of the President/Vice President will also come under the ambit of Constitutional provisions applicable to parliamentary privilege,” the Supreme Court said.