trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2727216
NewsIndia
MPS

MPs, MLAs Can't Claim Immunity From Prosecution In Bribery Cases: SC Overturns Its 1998 Judgment

Supreme Court’s seven-judge bench also unanimously overruled the 1998 PV Narasimha Roa judgment case which granted immunity to MPs/MLAs from prosecution to bribery for voting in Parliament.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ritesh K Srivastava|Last Updated: Mar 04, 2024, 11:13 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

MPs, MLAs Can't Claim Immunity From Prosecution In Bribery Cases: SC Overturns Its 1998 Judgment

NEW DELHI: In a major development, a seven-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court on Monday ruled that an MP or MLA can't claim immunity from prosecution on a charge of bribery in connection with a vote or speech in the Parliament or Legislative Assembly.

Supreme Court’s seven-judge bench also unanimously overruled the 1998 PV Narasimha Roa judgment case which granted immunity to MPs/MLAs from prosecution to bribery for voting in Parliament. ''Bribery isn't protected by parliamentary privileges, interpretation of 1998 verdict is contrary to Constitution's Articles 105, 194,'' the SC bench ruled.

 

 

Supreme Court said, ''We disagree with the judgment in PV Narasimha and the judgment in PV Narasimha which grants immunity to legislators for alleged bribery for casting a vote or speech has “wide ramifications and overruled”.

The top court further stated that corruption or bribery by a member of legislature erodes probity in public life and accepting bribes itself constitutes the offence. “To give any privilege unconnected to the functioning of Parliament or legislature will lead to creating a class that enjoys unchecked exemptions from the operation of law of the land,” it said.

Parliamentary privileges are essentially related to the House collectively and necessary for its functioning, said the seven-judge bench. “Elections to Rajya Sabha or the office of the President/Vice President will also come under the ambit of Constitutional provisions applicable to parliamentary privilege,” the Supreme Court said.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Inside Story of 'Mamata' on 'Shahjahan Sheikh' in Sandeshkhali
DNA Video
DNA: What is Open Book Exam?
DNA Video
DNA test of 'compulsions' of 'regional party' of Congress
DNA Video
DNA: ED issues look out notice against Byju's founder Raveendran
DNA Video
DNA: Farmers' objective 'Solution or ruckus'?
DNA Video
DNA: Ameen Sayani News: Tribute to radio's 'superstar' Ameen Sayani
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan New PM: Inside Story of Bilawal-Shehbaz Deal
DNA Video
DNA: How much is the farmers' movement costing common people?
DNA Video
DNA test of AAP's 'supreme victory' in Chandigarh mayor election
DNA Video
DNA: What is China's interest in Pakistan elections?