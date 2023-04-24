topStoriesenglish2598625
NewsIndia
AJIT PAWAR

MPs, MLAs Having More Than Two Kids Should Be Made 'Ineligible' To Contest Polls: Ajit Pawar

India has surpassed China in terms of population growth, senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar said.

Last Updated: Apr 24, 2023, 04:19 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

MPs, MLAs Having More Than Two Kids Should Be Made 'Ineligible' To Contest Polls: Ajit Pawar

Pune: Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar has said that people who go on to have more than two children should not be given any concessions, and even legislators in such cases should be made ineligible to contest elections. India has surpassed China in terms of population growth, Pawar said while speaking at an event in Baramati on Sunday.

"My grandfather used to tell me that when we got independence, our population was 35 crore and now it has reached 142 crore, and for that, we are all responsible," the Leader of Opposition in the state legislative Assembly said.

Pawar said that in an interview two days ago, he had asserted that all political parties should take this issue seriously.

"Everyone should stop after having one or two children for the betterment of our country, state, district, and region," he said.

He further said that henceforth, no concessions should be given to people who have more than two children.

"When Vilasrao Deshmukh was the chief minister, we were apprehensive while taking a decision that candidates aspiring to contest local body elections to gram panchayats, zilla parishads and taluka panchayats would be ineligible if they had three children," Pawar said.

"People ask why a similar decision was not taken with regard to MPs and MLAs. I tell them it is not in our hands. It is in the hands of the Centre and it is our demand that the Centre should do it," he said.

People will become more aware and conscious about the issue if they are not given any concessions, the NCP leader said.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?