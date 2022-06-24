NewsIndia
MPSC has released the recruitment notification for the 2022 Group B Subordinate Services (Non-Gazetted) officers. Interested candidates can apply for the exam from June 25 to July 15 at the official website mpsconline.gov.in.

  • MPSC has released the recruitment notification for the 2022 Group B Subordinate Services (Non-Gazetted) officers
  • The MPSC Group B prelim exam 2022 will be held on October 8
  • Last date for submission of online application: 15 July 2022

MPSC Recruitment 2022 BUMPER VACANCIES: Apply for 800 vacancies at mpsc.gov.in; check details here

MPSC Recruitment 2022: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the recruitment notification for the 2022 Group B Subordinate Services (Non-Gazetted) officers. The notification is available at mpsc.gov.in and interested candidates can apply for the exam from June 25 to July 15 at the website mpsconline.gov.in. The MPSC Group B prelim exam 2022 will be held on October 8 at 37 district centers across Maharashtra. Qualified candidates will then appear for the Main exam. The recruitment drive for Group B Services is being conducted to fill 800 vacancies of which 42 vacancies are for the General Administrative Department, 77 for the Finance Department, 603 for the Home Department and 78 for the Revenue and Forest Department. Detailed vacancy breakdown can be accessed on the official notification check here: MPSC Recruitment 2022 Notification

MPSC Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

- Commencement of submission of online application: 25 June 2022

- Last date for submission of online application: 15 July 2022

- MPSC Prelims Exam: to be released

MPSC Subordinate Services: Exam Vacancy Details

- Assistant Section Officer - 42

- State Tax Inspector - 77

- Sub Register - 603

- Police Sub Inspector – 78

MPSC Recruitment 2022: Educational Qualification

- Candidates Should possess Graduation (Relevant Disciplines) from a recognized University.

MPSC Subordinate Services Prelims Exam Age Limit 2022

- 18 to 38 Years

(There will be age relaxation for reserved category as per government norms)

MPSC Recruitment 2022: Exam Application Fee 2022

- For Open Category: Rs.394/-

- For Reserved Category & Orphans: Rs.294/-

- You can Pay exam fee through Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking or Pay Offline through E-Challan

MPSC Recruitment 2022: Here is how you can apply for MPSC Service Exam 2022

- Go to the official website of MPSC.i.e.mpsc.gov.in. 

- Click on ‘Online Facilities’ available on the homepage.

- Click on the ''Online Application System Option."

- Enter your credentials and click on submit button.

- Submit application fee.

- Take a printout of the application form.

- Download MPSC Prelims Exam 2021 Notification PDF 

 

