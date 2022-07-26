MPSC Recruitment 2022: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission, MPSC, has released a notification regarding the recruitment of MPSC Medical Officer on the official website, mpsc.gov.in. Interested candidates can apply till August 17, 2022. According to the official notification, the last date for submission of the application form is August 17, 2022. The last date for payment of the fee is August 20, 2022. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 427 posts under Government Medical Colleges and affiliated hospitals.

ALSO READ: NEET UG 2022 Results BIG UPDATE

MPSC Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

The registration process started: July 25, 2022

The registration process will end: August 17, 2022.

MPSC Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Medical Officer(MO): 427 posts

MPSC Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification, age limit and other related details through the official notification shared below.

Click Here to Download MPSC Recruitment Notification

MPSC Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

According to the recruitment notification, in order to apply, a candidate must be between 18-38 years of age.

MPSC Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the unreserved category are required to pay Rs 394 as an application fee. Candidates belonging to reserved categories are required to pay Rs 294 as a fee.

MPSC Recruitment 2022: Here is how you can apply

- Visit the official website of MPSC at mpsconline.gov.in

- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “New User Registration.”

- Register yourself on the portal.

- Login again using the system-generated Id and password.

- Fill out the application form. Upload the necessary documents.

- Pay the application fee, if any.

- Submit and Download the application form.

- Take a printout of it for future reference.

ALSO READ: KEAM Results 2022 be out on THIS DATE

Candidates will be shortlisted for a personal interview. In case of excess applications, a screening test can also be conducted to shortlist recruits.