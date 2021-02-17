Mr Anoop Singh's Startup Travelghar offers cutting edge solutions to wanderers seeking adventure, culture and offbeat experiences

Taking pride in bringing to the wanderers some cutting-edge travel solutions, Mr Anoop Singh talks to us today about his highly visible, independent and progressive organizational journey. He is the founder of Travelghar India which has integrated tourism portals such as ekeralatourism.net, ekashmirtourism.com, erajasthantourism.net, esikkimtourism.in, etc.

Driven by passion and succeeding with planning, he commenced his journey in the tourism industry in the year 2008. Mr Singh has set new benchmarks in the travel business. Being a soulful traveller himself, his love for new and untouched places got him to initiate destination-focused websites that cater to state-wise tourism in the country. Every individual website that he launched covers 360 degrees view of the places to see and the things to do in that region. The exceptionally curated itineraries brim with extraordinary encounters.

Dotting the map

With Kashmir tour packages in the north to Sikkim tour packages in the east, with Rajasthan holiday tours in the west to Kerala tour packages in the south, Mr Singh has his team working round the clock so that you never run out of destination options.

He believes that when you buy yourself a holiday, it is the only purchase that makes you truly extravagant. The journey, the stories and the learning are ceaseless and that in all its sense gives you value for money. To make sure you continue exploring and absorbing, he with his team of travel experts leave no stones unturned in providing you with the best of travel services.

Now expanding energetically, Mr Singh is slowly marking his firm’s presence in most of the Indian states. He also pointed out that his agency services extend to the neighbouring country of Bhutan, that can be found under esikkimtourism website. The numerous packages offered on the portals comprise various travel fragments including that of solo tours, honeymoon tour, family travels and so on. Businesses and corporate organizations can also entrust their managing responsibilities to them. With the advantage of local tour operators guiding you through your journey, you can be sure of customized, cost-effective and stress-free travels.

His team is the driving force of the organisation

All destination tours are run by a highly focused team operating out of each state. Over10 to 15 dedicated local travel experts are handpicked and trained professionally. The biggest advantage of going hyper-local is that the traveller is offered innumerable unconventional and offbeat places to explore and tour around. Moreover, it gives them access to the best hotel rates, tie-ups with top resorts, airlines, and ground transport companies to provide their clients with the best services. Another advantage of engaging with his travel agency is that you will be assigned a tour guide who will act as the one point contact for your

holiday. It cuts various levels of communication with different individuals and leaves negligible scope for inconvenience and hassles.

Another interesting factor that caught our attention is the number of women employed by the firm to run the travel agency. More than 80% of Mr Singh’s employees comprise women who are provided with the best of facilities and technology. He has enrolled various women who have extensive family responsibilities and extended work from home opportunities to them. He holds his team in high regards and gives them due credit for servicing over 10,000 customers that keep coming back to them for all their travel requisites. We see this as his way of giving back to society.

All set for cut-throat competition

Technology has a big impact on all kinds of business manoeuvres and hence, Mr Singh prioritizes to upgrade and improve the technical operations. Infrastructure, technicians and top-class tech support systems play an important role in generating efficient processes. That is why his in-house team of highly talented engineers and website designers work hard in maintaining the portals. Upgrading the technology to the latest software and hardware help them to keep important data safe and less exposed to vulnerabilities. Furthermore, the company has come up with new software which helps customers gain direct access to the travel emails right on their WhatsApp. This on-the-go technology provides an ease to the customers and they can stay connected with their travel co-ordinator 24*7.

He also mentioned how his content creation and SEO teams are efficiently working on making sure that their readers and customers get first-hand and complete information about every destination and the customers are at ease with their services. By doing so, it results in the business being more productive and healthily competitive.

What is in store?

When asked about his future endeavours and vision for his firm, Mr Singh was elated to announce the launch of his new portal that is dedicated to pilgrim tours. The ChardhamYatra tours are going to be available for travellers to book in no time. It is one of the most popular Hindu pilgrimage routes in India. The travel itineraries listed under the portal will comprise major travel destinations in and around Uttarakhand and travellers will have a wide range of packages to choose from.

The physical, as well as mental challenges on the Himalayan roads, is not an uncommon fact and the company’s expert travel agents are currently working on best plans to minimize the hardships. With the development of roads and other transport routes, the Chardham Yatra Tour will bloom and see a massive footfall or devotees aspiring to eliminate all sins and attain salvation. They have also tied up with the leading aviation companies to offer luxurious pilgrim packages to their customers.

The bottom line

A team of proficient members that is led by an individual who has vast experience in the travel and tourism sector speaks volumes of their progress and service. Right from scratch, they plan, design and develop the most appropriate travel packages keeping in mind the requirements and budget of their clients. They pride themselves on becoming a preferred name in the industry as their packages offer a perfect blend of adventure, culture and nature to explore. Mr Anoop Singh and his dedicated workforce function in unison to render the best travel experience to their clients.

