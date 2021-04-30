Mr India Jagdish Lad succumbs to COVID-19

New Delhi: 'Mr India' Jagdish Lad passed away in Vadodara on Friday (April 30) battling COVID-19. He was 34 years old.

The international bodybuilder was on oxygen support for the last four days in a hospital in Vadodara. He is survived by his wife and a daughter.

Lad has represented his home state Maharashtra and India in several body-building contests.

He has ‘Mr India’ title to his name among many other achievements. He had also won a silver medal in the World Championship.