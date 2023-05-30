MS Dhoni Is 'Man With A Plan For Every Situation': Tamil Nadu CM After CSK Win 5th IPL Title

New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday congratulated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for clinching the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 trophy and credited the success to their captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

After CSK won a record-equalling fifth IPL title with a five-wicket victory over Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans (GT), MK Stalin took to his official Twitter account and said, "Congrats to the yellow brigade of CSK on their 5th IPL Trophy under the man with a plan for every situation MS Dhoni! This is cricket at its very best and Jadeja who held his nerve in the face of adversity has sealed a historic victory for CSK."

Under the stewardship of MS Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings embellished their already fabulous record in the IPL with a fifth title triumph and beat Gujarat Titans by five wickets in a thrilling summit showdown. B Sai Sudharsan slammed 96 in 47 balls as GT posted 214 for four after being asked to bat first.

Set a revised target of 171 in 15 overs after rain interrupted play at the start of the second innings of a final that was pushed to the reserve day owing to heavy downpour, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja completed the task for the Chennai franchise by striking a six and a four off Mohit Sharma in the final two balls.

Neither the juggernaut of the GT nor bad weather for two days could stop MSD's men from drawing level with their arch-rivals Mumbai Indians, in terms of most IPL trophy wins.

