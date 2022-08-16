Amidst the debate over 'Rewari Culture' in the country, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from East Delhi Lok Sabha seat Gautam Gambhir on Monday attacked the 'Free ki Rewari' saying that only slavery is available for free. Actually, there is a war of words between BJP and AAP over giving freebies to the public.While BJP is insisting that such politics is not in public interest, AAP claims that this politics is in the interest of the poor.

According to the information, the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi V.K.Saxena has started training program for 50 women taxi drivers on Monday. It aims to increase the proportion of women drivers in the national capital.The Lieutenant Governor flagged off 40 electric cabs with women drivers. BJP MP from East Delhi seat Gautam Gambhir, Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and other senior officials were present at the function organized at the Institute of Driving and Traffic Research (IDTR) located at Sarai Kale Khan. After the program, Gautam Gambhir tweeted and said, "Asli Azadi Rojgar Hain... Muft mein sirf GHULAMI milti hain! Marzi Aapki... Jai Hind (Real freedom is employment…..only slavery is available for free! Your CHOICE.. Jai Hind)"

Training program started for women cab drivers

According to an official statement, the training program aims to increase the proportion of women drivers in Delhi's public transport sector and ensure the safety of women passengers. According to the statement, Lt Governor Saxena also reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's five vows for 2047... to make a developed India, eliminate flattery, take pride in our rich heritage, unite to make the country better as a citizen. Do your duty. Saxena said that the skill development of women drivers is in line with the Prime Minister's step towards women empowerment. He said that freedom is incomplete without women's independence and 'economic freedom'.

Freebies and Welfare Scheme

Earlier on Friday, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra also intensified his attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on the issue of distribution of 'freebies', terming it as an initiative to trap the public by munching on it for political gains. Patra had said that the sole purpose of the convener of the Aam Aadmi Party behind the freebies is to establish the dominance of himself and his party in the country. He said that Kejriwal is therefore lying to the people of the country about free gifts. Explaining the difference between Kejriwal's freebies and the welfare schemes of the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said that the purpose of both is completely different. He claimed that freebies are not only for the poor but for all. Its purpose is to take political advantage and it does not benefit the country in the long run. Its short-term benefits are definitely to an individual or a party. Aam Aadmi Party's free gifts are like fishing with grain...It is an attempt by Kejriwal to trap by feeding it so that his ambitions can be fulfilled. Patra had said that welfare schemes are for a target group, who are economically backward... to empower them or make them self-reliant, to stand on their own feet.

PM Modi criticized 'Rewari Culture'

It is noteworthy that recently Prime Minister Narendra Modi had criticized the practice of populist announcements like distributing 'Rewari' (freebies) among various parties. He had said that this is not only a waste of taxpayers' money, but also an economic disaster which can hamper India's drive to become self-reliant.

This remark of the Prime Minister was seen in the context of the announcement of free things in parties like the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). In recent times, states like Punjab had promised free electricity and water and other things in the assembly elections. After this, responding to the Prime Minister's allegations, Kejriwal had demanded a referendum on whether taxpayers' money should be spent on quality services like health and education or this money should be spent on one family or one's friends. needed.