New Delhi: The BSP chief, Mayawati, once hailed Mukhtar Ansari as a modern-day 'Robin Hood ' and praised him as a champion of the 'poor.' However, his career was tinted with blood and gore. Last evening, the dreaded gangster was brought to the hospital around 8:25 PM, according to the official release from the hospital. A team of nine doctors attended to him before he died, the release mentioned.

Blood-Laden Career In Politics

Despite his extensive criminal record, Ansari managed to secure electoral victories, serving as an MLA five times under various political party banners.

Early Life

Born into an influential family in 1963, Ansari delved into crime at a young age, navigating through a slew of criminal cases including murder and extortion. In 1978, at the age of 15 years of age, Ansari was booked for criminal intimidation at Saidpur Police Station of Ghazipur. Ansari's criminal journey evolved into multiple murder charges and other serious criminal allegations over the years.

Turning To Politics

Notwithstanding his criminal activities, Ansari successfully ventured into politics, winning assembly seats from Mau and founding his own party, Qaumi Ekta Dal (QED). Ansari's political career spanned over two decades, marked by electoral victories and strategic alliances with different political entities.

Many Crimes Of Mukhtar Ansari

Ansari's criminal convictions included charges such as fraudulently obtaining an arms license, giving death threats, and involvement in murder cases, resulting in life sentences and hefty penalties.

The legal proceedings against Ansari showcased a pattern of convictions and sentences, highlighting the gravity of his criminal involvements over the years.

Legal Battle

Throughout his political tenure, Ansari faced legal battles and incarceration. Many numerous criminal cases were registered against him. That lead to convictions and ongoing trials in various courts. Ansari's saga also involved legal disputes regarding his custody between Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, demonstrating the complexities surrounding his criminal history and political influence.