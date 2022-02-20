हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Uttar Pradesh assembly polls

Mulayam Singh, Akhilesh Yadav cast vote in Saifai's Yashwantnagar; watch

Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav are both constituents of Saifai’s Yashwantnagar.

Mulayam Singh, Akhilesh Yadav cast vote in Saifai&#039;s Yashwantnagar; watch

New Delhi: Veteran Uttar Pradesh leader and Samajwadi Party founder-patron Mulayam Singh Yadav on Sunday (February 20) cast his vote in Etawah during the third phase of the assembly election.

In a video, released by news agency ANI, the SP leader can be seen arriving at the polling booth in a wheelchair owing to his poor health. Yadav was accompanied by his security team.

Mulayam Singh Yadav, father of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav is the constituent of Saifai’s Yashwant Nagar.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, who is also the party’s chief ministerial candidate cast his vote in the Yashwantnagar polling booth.

Akhilesh Yadav is contesting the assembly elections for the first time from the Karhal constituency.

After casting his vote Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday slammed the BJP government over the deteriorating law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh.

The SP chief, citing the incident where a woman constable was kidnapped and found dead in the drain, alleged that women were most unsafe in Uttar Pradesh.

"A businessman`s son was kidnapped in Agra and killed days later. Was the UP CM sleeping? Will he be able to fix responsibility and punish the culprit? He could not even join the expressway in Gorakhpur. Baba CM does not want to do or see any good," said Akhilesh, targetting Yogi Adityanath.

Yadav further slammed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for sharing fake pictures for showing development in the state. "The strictest action should be taken against any terrorist.

Tags:
Uttar Pradesh assembly pollsUP pollsMulayam Singh YadavAkhilesh YadavSamajwad PartyEtawahSiafai
