Mulayam Singh Yadav Death: A life full of difficulties, but 'NETAJI' knew how to deal with CHALLENGES!

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav died on Monday at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. On the death of Mulayam Singh, the first reaction of his son and former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav came to the fore and he said, "my respected father and the leader of all are no more." Akhilesh Yadav's statement was released on the official Twitter account of the Samajwadi Party (SP).

Akhilesh Yadav First Reaction

मेरे आदरणीय पिता जी और सबके नेता जी नहीं रहे - श्री अखिलेश यादव — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) October 10, 2022

Mulayam Singh Yadav was admitted to Medanta Hospital on 22 August after complaining of shortness of breath and low blood pressure. However, his health was not improving and he was shifted to the ICU on the night of 1 October. Where a panel of doctors was treating him. Be it Mulayam Singh's son Akhilesh Yadav or his brother Shivpal Yadav and cousin Ram Gopal Yadav, everyone was busy with his care and praying for his health. Let us tell you some special things related to Mulayam's life.

Mulayam Singh Yadav- A Teacher

Mulayam Singh Yadav was born into a simple family on 22 November 1939 in Saifai village located in Etawah district of UP. Mulayam Singh Yadav was a teacher before joining politics. Who was also working as spokesperson of Jain Inter College Karhal located in Mainpuri. Born in a very simple family, Mulayam Singh's early life was full of difficulties, but he knew how to deal with challenges. He was originally a teacher, but leaving teaching work, he went into politics and later formed the Samajwadi Party.

Mulayam Singh Yadav- Political Journey

In 1967, at the age of 28, Mulayam Singh Yadav was elected a member of the Legislative Assembly from Jaswant Nagar constituency for the first time on the ticket of the Samyukta Socialist Party and was made Minister of State for the first time in the year 1977. In the year 1980, he was also made the president of Lok Dal in UP. Mulayam Singh Yadav, who took an active part in the Lohia movement, founded the Samajwadi Party on October 4, 1992.

Mulayam Singh Yadav- Netaji For All

Among the ordinary people, Mulayam Singh was known by names like Farmer Leader, Netaji and Dharti Putra. Mulayam Singh, who took care of the interests of the village and the people of the village, was called Netaji by his fans. Mulayam Singh Yadav has been the Chief Minister of UP thrice.

Journey From Assembly to Lok Sabha

Mulayam Singh Yadav once held the responsibility of the post of Defense Minister of the country. In the year 1996, Mulayam Singh Yadav became a Lok Sabha member from Mainpuri constituency of Etawah and was elected Union Defense Minister. Mulayam Singh's government fell in 1998. However, in 1999, he won from Sambhal constituency and again reached the Lok Sabha.

Marriage And Personal Life

Netaji's wife, Sadhna Gupta, passed away in July this year. He was undergoing treatment for a lung infection. Sadhana was the second wife of Mulayam Singh Yadav. His first wife, Malti Devi, passed away in 2003. Malti Devi was the mother of Akhilesh Yadav. Mulayam's second marriage was with Sadhna Gupta. Prateek Yadav is the son of Sadhna and Mulayam.

Mulayam Singh Yadav was born on 22 November 1939 and was 82 years old. Mulayam Singh started his career as a wrestler. Apart from this, he was also a teacher and he taught students at Inter College for some time. His father wanted him to become a wrestler. Then, after being influenced by his political guru Nathu Singh, Mulayam Singh Yadav stepped out of the electoral arena from Jaswantnagar assembly seat. He was a member of the Legislative Council from 1982-1985.