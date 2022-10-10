Mulayam Singh Yadav: From Order to announce own's DEATH to firing on Karsevaks- read 5 STORIES from his life HERE

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) President Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away early this morning. Mulayam Singh Yadav was the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh for three terms. He was also the Defense Minister in the Union government between 1996 and 1998. However, he was a wrestler before joining politics. Be it slamming a policeman during a poet-meeting, or being ordered to announce his own death, he bravely faced many occasions in his 55-year-long political career and tried to placate his opponents. Today let's know five important events in his life after his death.

Slamming Policeman At The Meeting

On June 26, 1960, Kavisammelan started in the premises of Jain Inter College, Mainpuri. Rebel poet Damodar Swaroop was also present on this occasion. He started reciting the poem 'Delhi Ki Gaddi Saavdhan' from the platform. As this poem was against the government, the police personnel present tried to stop him from reciting the poem by pulling the microphone in front of him. At that time, 21-year-old Mulayam Singh Yadav jumped on the platform and scolded the policeman.

Let The Kar Sevaks Be Shot

Mulayam Singh Yadav was the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh in 1989. At the beginning of the 90s, there was a conflict like Mandal-Kamandal across the country. In such a situation, in 1990, activists of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal performed karseva for the demolition of Babri Masjid in Ayodhya. Meanwhile, the Karsevaks try to demolish Babri. On October 30, 1990, Mulayam Singh Yadav took a decision and ordered the police officers to open fire after the crowd of karsevaks went uncontrollable. Two days after that, on November 2, 1990, thousands of Karsevaks reached Hanuman Garhi. Mulayam Singh Yadav ordered the police to open fire once again. Many karsevaks were killed in this. The decision to fire on kar sevaks made Mulayam anti-Hindu. However, later Mulayam said that this decision was difficult. But, Mulayam also got political mileage out of it.

Announcing His Own Death

On March 4, 1984, Mulayam Singh held meetings in Etawah and Mainpuri. After the meeting, he went to meet a friend. At this time, suddenly, shooters, Chhotelal and Netrapal, came in front of Netaji's car and started shooting indiscriminately. At this time, due to the caution of the driver, the car fell into a stream. He realized that there was an attempt to kill him. To escape from this, he had ordered his own workers to announce his death.

Support For Kalyan Singh

In the year 2009, Kalyan Singh left the BJP and contested as an independent. On this occasion, Mulayam Singh held a meeting in his support. Kalyan Singh was accused of demolishing Babri and had also served a sentence for contempt. The decision to extend support to Kalyan Singh led to a revolt within the party. Senior leader Azam Khan took a dig at Mulayam. In the election, too, Mulayam had to bear the loss. However, Kalyan Singh won the election with Mulayam's support.

Implemented Lohia's Plan

In 1956, Lohia-Ambedkar was thinking of coming together. However, Ambedkar died in the meantime and Lohia's plan to unite Dalits and backward classes could not succeed. After the demolition of Babri in 1992, Mulayam tried to implement Lohian's scheme again. He announced an alliance with the then Dalit leader Kanshi Ram. It was also seen in the assembly elections. At that time, the SP-BSP alliance got 176 seats. Mulayam formed the government along with other small parties. After that, the slogan 'Mile Mulayam-Kanshi Ram, Hava mein ud gaye Jai Shri Ram' was very popular in UP.