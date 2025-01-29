Multiple Trains Going From Patna Towards Prayagraj Cancelled After Maha Kumbh Stampede

The stampede at the Sangam during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj has led to significant disruptions in train services, particularly affecting pilgrims travelling from Bihar. Many trains from Patna Junction to Prayagraj, including Superfast trains like Bhagalpur Anand Vihar Vikramshila Express, Brahmaputra Mail, Danapur Bengaluru Express, Raxaul Mumbai Express, Danapur Sogaria Garib Rath Express, Muzaffarpur Pune AC Express, Baba Baidyanathdham Deoghar SuperFast Express, Patna Anand Vihar Special Express and Muzaffarpur Secunderabad Special Express trains have been cancelled.

Additionally, two Kumbh special trains originating from the Patna Junction have also been cancelled. This situation has caused considerable inconvenience to devotees who travelled from distant districts of Bihar to Patna Junction, only to find their trains cancelled.

Reports indicate that no help desk has been established at Patna Junction to assist Kumbh passengers, exacerbating their difficulties. In light of the stampede on Wednesday morning, the Indian Railways has cancelled several trains going towards Prayagraj to manage the situation and ensure safety.

Passengers are advised to check the latest train schedules and cancellations before planning their journey. It is also recommended to reach out to railway authorities for assistance and stay updated through official channels to avoid further inconvenience. Multiple casualties are feared after a "stampede-like" situation broke out at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj in the early hours of Wednesday.

While the exact data remain unclear, officials said that the injured have been taken to the central hospital established at the Kumbh grounds. At least 10 crore pilgrims were expected to flock to the Maha Kumbh Mela on Wednesday to take a sacred dip in the river on the holy occasion of 'Mauni Amavasya'.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked devotees to avoid going to the 'Sangam Nose', where the stampede took place. The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 commenced on January 13 and is scheduled to continue until February 26, with key bathing dates attracting millions of pilgrims.