Mumbai Court Acquits Diamond Merchant Girish Kadel In DRI Case

The Court noted that the Special Public Prosecutor was also absent. No one on his behalf has been attending the proceedings of the case since long. 

|Last Updated: Mar 15, 2024, 07:33 PM IST|Source: ANI
MUMBAI: The Court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, 19th Court, Esplanade Mumbai has acquitted Diamond Merchant Girish Kadel in a case filed by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI). Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate P. Modi in an order on March 2, 2024, decided to dismiss the complaint filed on June 21, 2019 by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence. Resultantly, Businessman Girish Kadel stands acquitted of the offence under Section 174 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 read with Section 108 of the Customs Act, 1962.

The Court noted that the Special Public Prosecutor was also absent. No one on his behalf has been attending the proceedings of the case since long. Therefore it can be said that the complainant or his department is not interested to proceed further with this case. The DRI had filed the complaint in question before the ACMM Court with respect to the inquiry being conducted in the alleged overvaluation in imports of rough diamonds by M/s Antique Exim Pvt. Ltd. and M/s Tanman Jewels Pvt. Ltd.

In 2022, the Bombay High Court had set aside the show cause notices issued to parties and government officials involved in an overvaluation of diamonds. The show cause notice was issued to Girish Kadel and others, including government-approved valuers.

