Mumbai eases Covid-19 curbs: Night curfew lifted; restaurants, theatres to operate with 50% capacity

Mumbai: In view of the declining cases of coronavirus, Mumbai has eased Covid-19 restrictions and lifted night curfew. Curbs on restaurants, theatres have also been eased. "Local tourist spots to remain open as per normal timing. Weekly Bazaars to remain open as per normal timing," reads the order.

On Tuesday (February 1), Maharashtra reported 14,372 fresh Covid-19 cases, while Mumbai had only 803 cases. Maharashtra's fresh fatalities count stood at 94, according to the state health bulletin data.

Here are some key points of the order:

- Beaches, gardens, parks to remain open as per normal timing before the advent of the Covid-I9 pandemic.

- Amusement/ theme parks to remain operational with 50% of the operational capacity.

- Swimming pools, water parks to remain open with 50% capacity

- Restaurants, theatres, natyagrihas shall remain open with 50 % capacity as per normal timing before the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic

- Bhajans and all other local, cultural, and folk entertainment programmes to be allowed with50Yo the capacity of the hall/pandal

- Marriages may have guests up to 25% of the capacity of the open ground and banquet halls or 200 whichever is lower.

- There shall be no restrictions on movement during night hours of 11 pm to 5 am

- 25% audience is permitted in competitive sports and other such activities including horse racing. This capacity is to be taken as the capacity of fixed chairs or seating arrangements. Standing and the movable crowd must be avoided

- Local tourist spots to remain open as per normal timing

- Weekly baazars to remain open as per normal timing

India as a whole also saw a dip in Covid cases today. India recorded 1,67,059 new Covid-19 cases, 1,192 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 4,96,242, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health on Tuesday (February 1, 2022). A decrease of 88,209 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

