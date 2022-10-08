NewsIndia
MUMBAI

Mumbai: Fire breaks out in high-rise Chembur residential building, 2 fire tenders on spot

There were no reports of anyone getting injured in the incident at Rail View MIG Society located in New Tilak Nagar, the fire brigade official said.

Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Oct 08, 2022, 05:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • A fire broke out on the 12th floor of a residential building in Mumbai's Chembur
  • There were no reports of anyone getting injured in the incident
  • It is a ground-plus-12-storied building

Trending Photos

Mumbai: Fire breaks out in high-rise Chembur residential building, 2 fire tenders on spot

Mumbai: A fire broke out on the 12th floor of a residential building in Mumbai's suburban Chembur area on Saturday afternoon, an official said. There were no reports of anyone getting injured in the incident at Rail View MIG Society located in New Tilak Nagar, the fire brigade official said. It is a ground-plus-12-storied building and the fire brigade was alerted at 2.43 pm, he said.

Two fire engines, a jumbo water tanker and an ambulance were sent to the spot and efforts were on to douse the flames, the official added. Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) declared the fire as level 2. 

Earlier on Saturday, at least 11 passengers were killed and 38 others injured when the private bus going to Mumbai from Yavatmal district in eastern Maharashtra caught fire after ramming into the trailer truck around 5.15 am at Nandur Naka on Nashik-Aurangabad highway, officials have said.

(With agency inputs)

Live Tv

MumbaiChemburMumbai fireChembur firefire at residential buildingNew tilak nagar fire

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Eyes to detect possibility of heart attack
DNA Video
DNA: Distance from gadgets can make families happy!
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News' train journey in the bastion of Naxalites
DNA Video
DNA: China...where Islam is really in danger!
DNA Video
DNA: Who is behind the ruckus in Bidar?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 07, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive evidence of temple buried under Shahi Idgah
DNA Video
DNA: Child care center becomes a crematorium in Thailand!
DNA Video
DNA: Beware...Your children's health is at risk
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 06, 2022