Mumbai: Fire breaks out in high-rise Chembur residential building, 2 fire tenders on spot

Mumbai: A fire broke out on the 12th floor of a residential building in Mumbai's suburban Chembur area on Saturday afternoon, an official said. There were no reports of anyone getting injured in the incident at Rail View MIG Society located in New Tilak Nagar, the fire brigade official said. It is a ground-plus-12-storied building and the fire brigade was alerted at 2.43 pm, he said.

Mumbai | Fire broke out in a residential building in the New Tilak Nagar area. Fire tenders on spot.



The fire has been declared level 2. No loss of life has been reported yet: Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) pic.twitter.com/HBZ9uVXJpc — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2022

Two fire engines, a jumbo water tanker and an ambulance were sent to the spot and efforts were on to douse the flames, the official added. Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) declared the fire as level 2.

Earlier on Saturday, at least 11 passengers were killed and 38 others injured when the private bus going to Mumbai from Yavatmal district in eastern Maharashtra caught fire after ramming into the trailer truck around 5.15 am at Nandur Naka on Nashik-Aurangabad highway, officials have said.

(With agency inputs)