Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2764111
NewsIndia
MUMBAI HEAVY RAINS

Mumbai Heavy Rains: Train Service Suspended On Section Of Suburban Network

Official said that restoration work was in progress and efforts were being made to clear the tracks as soon as possible.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 07, 2024, 11:42 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Mumbai Heavy Rains: Train Service Suspended On Section Of Suburban Network

New Delhi: Local train services between Kasara and Titwala stations in Thane district, Maharashtra, adjacent to Mumbai, were suspended on Sunday morning following heavy rains and a tree fall across the area, officials said.

At around 6.30 am, soil fell onto the tracks between Atgaon and Thansit stations due to heavy rains and a tree fall blocked tracks near Vashind station. This disrupting rail traffic on the bustling Kalyan-Kasara route, they said.

"Train services between Kasara and Titwala have been suspended temporarily," a spokesperson of the Central Railway (CR) said, PTI reported.

The official informed that the tracks were declared unsafe at around 6.30 am.

Another CR spokesperson said that an overhead equipment (OHE) pole tilted and the pantograph of a train got entangled near Vashind.

Restoration work was in progress and efforts were being made to clear the tracks as soon as possible, they added.

Suburban services are crucial as the lifeline of Mumbai and neighbouring areas such as Thane, Palghar and Raigad. More than 30 lakh commuters travel daily on the CR's suburban network.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Shocking stories of Baba Sakar
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi's interaction with T20 World Cup champions
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi's 'analysis' on Hathras accident
DNA Video
DNA: Amarnath Yatra Breaks Record
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News raid on Madrasas of Madhya Pradesh
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive stories of Baba's hypocrisy
DNA Video
DNA: Army rejects Rahul Gandhi's claim on Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: Assam flood situation deteriorates
DNA Video
DNA: Victory parade of champions
DNA Video
DNA: Good news for diabetes patients