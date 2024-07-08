Who Is Mihir Shah? Shiv Sena Leader’s Son Missing After BMW Accident

Mihir Shah, the 24-year-old son of a Shiv Sena leader and the main suspect in the Worli hit-and-run case, has gone missing a day after the accident that resulted in the death of a 45-year-old woman. Six police teams are currently searching for him as his ‘speeding’ BMW hit the couple’s bike, leaving the woman dead and her husband injured. They were returning home after shopping at Navkha Bazaar when the incident occurred.

Accused Drunk, Attempted To Destroy Evidence

Reports reveal that Mihir Shah was heavily intoxicated at the time of the accident. The night before, he had been drinking in Juhu and, in his inebriated state, took over the driving from his driver, Rajendra Singh Bijawat, after reaching Worli.

The crash occurred around 5:30 a.m. Following the accident, Mihir allegedly attempted to remove a Shiv Sena sticker and the number plate from the BMW to dissociate the vehicle from his father. He then abandoned the car in Bandra Kalanagar and fled the scene.

Who is Mihir Shah?

Mihir Shah is the son of Rajesh Shah, a Shiv Sena leader in Palghar district. The Shah family is involved in the construction business. Mihir studied up to the 10th grade before joining his father’s business. As per reports, after the incident, the accused tried to contact his father, explained the situation, and then switched off his phone. Police suspect his girlfriend might be aiding him in hiding.

Rajesh Shah, the deputy leader of the Shiv Sena in Palghar, is reportedly close to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. He is known for his influence over various communities in Palghar. Shah controls the scrap business in the MIDC area and supplies construction materials. Mihir, however, lives in their Borivali house and is not well-known in Palghar.

Mumbai BMW Hit-and-Run Case

Worli police have arrested Rajesh Shah and driver Rajendra Singh Bijawat for non-cooperation. They will be presented in court on Monday. The BMW car involved in the accident is registered in Rajesh's name and has also been confiscated from Bandra. Mihir faces charges of reckless driving, involuntary manslaughter, endangering life, and violations of the Motor Vehicle Act.

The incident resembles the high-profile Pune Porsche case, where a 16-year-old accused hit two IT professionals after being intoxicated.