The Crime Branch of the Mumbai Police has initiated an extradition process to bring back the younger brother of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Anmol Bishnoi. He is wanted in several cases, including the one pertaining to the firing incident outside actor Salman Khan's house. According to media reports, a red-corner notice has also been issued for Anmol's search abroad.

Reportedly, a special court handling cases under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) has issued a non-bailable warrant calling for Anmol Bishnoi's arrest. They noted that they are awaiting specific court documents to finalize the formalities. Once the formalities are completed, a formal proposal will be submitted to the central government for further action.

Earlier, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for the arrest of Anmol Bishnoi, who is suspected to be living in Canada as of now. He has been linked to various criminal activities and is regarded as a key figure in organized crime. Authorities believe that his arrest could yield important insights into wider networks involved in criminal operations.