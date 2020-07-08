हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mumbai Police

Mumbai Police probes BR Ambedkar home vandalism; state minister Anil Deshmukh condemns incident

The Mumbai Police have launched a probe into the incident of vandalism at 'Rajgruha', the Mumbai residence of the late Dr. BR Ambedkar, officials said on Wednesday.

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police have launched a probe into the incident of vandalism at 'Rajgruha', the Mumbai residence of the late Dr. BR Ambedkar, officials said on Wednesday.

At least 2 unidentified persons allegedly barged into the 3-storeyed historic premises in Dadar on Tuesday evening and damaged some articles there including smashing the CCTV cameras, glass panes and flower pots before fleeing the spot.

Condemning the incident, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on microblogging site Twitter, informed that he has directed the police to investigate the incident and arrest the culprits.

As news of the incident spread late into the night, there were reports of Dalits rushing to the spot.

Meanwhile, Ambedkar's grandsons - Dr. Prakash Ambedkar and Bhimrao Ambedkar, and other political leaders appealed for peace and urged Dalits not to rush to Rajgruha.

Rajgruha was the Mumbai home of Dr. BR Ambedkar where he used to store his vast collection of books and other literature.

Now it`s converted into a museum displaying some personal belongings of Dr. BR Ambedkar and serves as a research centre.

