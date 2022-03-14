Mumbai police recovers two unidentified bodies from Worli, investigation underway

New Delhi: The Mumbai police has recovered two unidentified bodies from two separate areas in Mumbai’s Worli on Sunday (March 13, 2022) morning.

One body was found hanging from a tree and the other one found near Worli sea face on, said Mumbai police. The bodies have been sent to the Nair hospital for post mortem.

The police have registered cases under Accidental Death Report and they suspect it is a suicide.

“Two unidentified bodies recovered from Worli with one found hanging from a tree and the other one found near Worli sea face. Bodies sent for post mortem. Cases registered under Accidental Death Report,” said Police.

Further details are awaited.

