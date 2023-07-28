trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2641596
Mumbai Rains: Schools, Colleges Closed? BMC Clears Stand On Notice

Schools and colleges in Mumbai were closed on July 27 amid the very heavy rainfall in the district however the education institutes are fuctioning normally from today, details below.

Mumbai: The unprecedented rains in Mumbai have brought life to a halt. The city was placed on red alert on Thursday, and heavy rain is expected even today. As a result, they are dealing with a variety of concerns such as delays in local train services, water logging, dangerous potholes, electrocution, water cut, flooding, and so on. Schools in Thane have been closed on Friday due to heavy rain. However, all schools and institutions in Mumbai stayed open today. In the midst of reports of school closures in towns such as Thane owing to heavy rain, the BMC has clarified that no holiday has been proclaimed for the Municipal Corporation, as well as all government and private primary, secondary, and upper secondary schools, and all institutions in the city.

Schools and institutions in Mumbai were closed on July 27 due to heavy rains in the district, but they are open again today, July 28, and the BNC has warned citizens to be wary of bogus announcements announcing holidays. "Schools and all colleges in Mumbai metropolis will resume regular operation today, Friday 28 July 2023. Don't spread false information, beware of rumours!" tweeted BMC.

The Met Department has issued an orange signal for the district, predicting very heavy rainfall in isolated parts over Mumbai city and surrounding areas during the next 24 hours. Pune, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Satara, Bhandara, and Gondia districts in Maharashtra are also on orange alert, with heavy to very heavy rains, thunderstorms, and lightning expected during the next 24 hours.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) ordered Mumbai residents on Thursday to stay inside their homes due to the heavy rain. The city council has also issued traffic advice, advising citizens to avoid driving through flooded regions, as well as instructions for protecting goods at home from rainwater.

The island metropolis, its eastern and western suburbs received 100.82 mm, 94.79 mm, and 129.12 mm of rain, respectively, in the 24 hours ending at 8 a.m., according to officials. The Arabian Sea had a 3.46 metre high tide at 8.08 a.m., according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), and the next high tide is at 3.20 p.m. Heavy rains drenched the city, particularly its northern portions, on Thursday, causing water-logging in numerous spots and impeding vehicular traffic.

