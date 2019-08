Mumbai rains: Traffic diversion and BEST buses route change due to waterlogging, snarls

Following incessant rains in Mumbai and its suburbs, routes of several Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses were diverted. Waterlogging was also reported from several parts of the city. As per weather forecast, intense spells of rain likely to continue in the next 4 hrs and heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 24 hrs.

BEST Buses- Traffic Diversion Updates

I) Oberai Company Traffic Diverted via ciba company- Dincloshi Restored on 0g0Ohrs

II) Datta Maulir road Kandivali (W) Traffic Diverted via Link road

III) Babrekar Nagar, Kandivali (W) Traffic Diverted via Hindustan Naka Capsule Company.

IV) Krishna Null* Borivali Traffic Diverted via Western Express Highway

Traffic moving slow due to heavy showers and waterlogging at following places -

1. S V Rd Andheri Subway

2. Siddheshwar Mandir jetty near proposed Sagari

3. S V Rd Behrambaug Jn has reached up to knee-level

4. Water Logging at Hanuman Nagar Kandivali E

5. Sardar Pratap Singh Sankul Janta Market Bhandup

6. Link Rd Inorbit and Infinity Mall complete stretch

7. King circle

8. Kanjurmarg W and Gandhinagar

9. Janakalyan Nagar Malad W Water clogged at JVLR western Suburbs at Vikhroli Rd. Connecting WEH & EEH

10. Netaji Palkar Chowk

11. Water Logging at J B Nagar Andheri E

12. Complete water clogged at Kandivali E station Rd

13. Dahisar Highway near Check post conditions aroused of waterlogging

14. Hindmata near Lower Parel

15. Striking at Samta Nagar water reached up to 6ft

16. Chincholi Port Rd. new link Rd

17. Adarsh Nagar Jn

18. Santosh Nagar Goregaon

19. Bhandup Sonapur Jn Jama Masjid Lane

20. Evershine Kandivali Rd

21. Ghas Compound

22. Gumpha Road

23. Neelam Jn Govandi

24. Durga Nagar Jn

25. Marol Naka, Andheri E

26. Anand Gad

27. Lokamanya Tilak Visarjan Talao

28. Court Yard, Jn.

