Mumbai Rains

Mumbai rains: Western line, Central line, Harbour line local trains status

Several local trains on the three main lines--Western line, Central line, Harbour line -- were either delayed, diverted or cancelled due to severe waterlogging.

Mumbai: Heavy rain continued to lash Mumbai city and suburbs on Sunday, throwing normal life out of gear and causing massive inconvenience for the commuters. Local trains, bus and flight services took a hit even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted 'heavy to very' rains in the next 24-36 hours.

Several local trains on the three main lines--Western line, Central line, Harbour line -- were either delayed, diverted or cancelled due to severe waterlogging.

Central Railway said that the local train services are being reviewed every 30 minutes due to downpour in Mumbai. Taking to microblogging site Twitter, the Central Railway said, "Due to very very intense rainfall throughout, there is the accumulation of water in different sections of Central Railway Suburban section of Mumbai. We are reviewing the situation every 30 minutes."

A boulder in Southeast ghat fell causing severe waterlogging.  At least eight trains plying on Central line in Mumbai were cancelled. Another eight trains on Central line were diverted from their original routes. Several trains were short-terminated on Central line.

Rail traffic on Harbour line beyond Ambernath station between Vadala and Kurla stations were suspended at around 4:30 am on Sunday due to the accumulation of water between Ambernath and Badlapur areas and at Chunabhatti stations, Central Railways said.

Trains plying on CSMT-Vadala, Panvel and CSMT-Andheri/Goregaon station routes were running on Harbour line, news agency ANI reported.

Western Railway took to its official Twitter handle to inform that its suburban trains were running normally in spite of the heavy rains. It further said that continuous monitoring of the situation was being done.

Milan subway in Santa Cruz area of Mumbai was waterlogged Sunday morning after heavy rainfall, as per ANI. Several other subways in areas like Andheri, Malad, Vile Parle, and Sion were also reported to be waterlogged.
 

Mumbai RainsMumbai Local TrainsCentral LineHarbour lineWestern line
