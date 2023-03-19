topStoriesenglish2585449
Mumbai Woman Dies After Being Hit By Speeding Car During Morning Walk

The deceased was reportedly on a morning walk on the Worli sea-face promenade in South Mumbai when she was hit by the car.

Last Updated: Mar 19, 2023, 01:41 PM IST
  • A 38-year-old woman died after being knocked down by a car at Worli sea-face promenade
  • A case of rash driving was registered against the driver of the car
  • The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead

Mumbai: A 38-year-old woman died after being knocked down by a car at Worli sea-face promenade in south Mumbai on Sunday during her morning walk, a police official said.
A case of rash driving was registered against the driver of the car for the accident that took place around 6.30 am, he said.

"The woman, identified as Rajlaxmi Raj Krishnan, was hit from behind by a speeding car when she was on a morning walk. Due to the impact, she was flung into the air before falling to the ground," the official of Worli police station said.

The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead, he said. The 23-year-old driver of the car also received minor injuries in the accident.

He was booked under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC), including rash and negligent driving, and causing death by negligence, the official said, adding that the accused is being questioned.

