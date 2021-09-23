Mundra port heroin seizure case not linked to Andhra Pradesh: DGP

New Delhi: The Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police Gautam Sawang on Thursday (September 23) reiterated that there's no link to the state with that of the huge drugs seizure in Mundra port, Gujarat.

Rejecting claims of opposition TDP and media, the DGP said the case is linked to Chennai and that the Vijayawada office address of the accused in the case has been shut for the last seven years.

He added that he was in touch with the central agencies on the issue.

Notably, days after seizing about 3000 kg heroin valued at around Rs 21,000 crore in a shipping consignment that arrived at Gujarat’s Mundra port, the investigative agencies have arrested several persons including an Indian couple.

The couple - M Sudhakar and his wife Durga Vaishali - was arrested from Chennai. They allegedly ran Aashi Trading Company registered in Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada. The firm had allegedly imported the consignment of ‘talc stones'.

The drugs consignment was imported under the guise of “semi-processed talc stones”.

The DRI had detained two containers carrying the huge cache of drugs on September 13 for examination that had arrived at Mundra Port from Kandhar, Afghanistan via Bandar Abbas, Iran.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is all set to begin a money-laundering investigation into the recent seizure of a record nearly 3,000 kg heroin from two containers at Gujarat`s Mundra port.

