Munger firing incident an attack on Hindutva, why is BJP silent, asks Shiv Sena

MUMBAI: Maharashtra’s ruling party Shiv Sena has slammed the BJP for its silence on the Munger firing incident, which it said was an ''attack on Hindutva''.

Targeting the ruling BJP at the Centre, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said, “Munger firing incident is an attack on Hindutva. If such an incident were to happen in Maharashtra, West Bengal or Rajasthan, the governors & BJP leaders would have demanded President's rule. So, why are Bihar Governor and BJP leaders not raising questions now?”

In a strongly-worded article in party mouthpiece ‘Saamana’, the Shiv Sena said, “Look at what is happening in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, what is the state of the law and order in these BJP-ruled states? But BJP projects that everything is all right in these states and that there are problems only in Maharashtra, Punjab, West Bengal and Rajasthan.”

The Saamana editorial further stated that if the firing during Durga idol immersion in Munger would have taken place in Maharashtra or West Bengal, the so-called Hindutva flagbearers would have created a huge mess out of it.

The party said that BJP would have pressed for the imposition of President's rule, claiming it was an attack on Hindutva if something similar to the Munger incident would have occurred in West Bengal and Maharashtra. But the saffron leaders are silent now, why? the Shiv Sena asked.

It may be noted that one person was killed and over two dozen people, including security personnel, were injured in firing and stone-pelting during the immersion of Durga idols in Bihar's Munger.

The violence in Munger took place days before the first phase of the Assembly polls in the state, including in the district. A group of protesters went on the rampage in Munger again on Thursday, setting some police stations and outposts on fire and ransacking the SP office.

The Election Commission on Thursday removed the District Magistrate and the Superintendent of Police of Munger over the violence during a Durga Puja event.

The poll panel also ordered an inquiry into the firing and stone-pelting during the immersion of an idol of goddess Durga late Monday night in which one person had died and several others were injured.

The Election Commission has asked Magadh Divisional Commissioner Asangba Chuba Ao to complete the probe within a week.

