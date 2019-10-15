Murshidabad triple murder case: First arrest made, accused admits to killing RSS worker, family over money matters

The Murshidabad district police on Tuesday made the first arrest in the murder case of a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker Bandhu Prakash Pal, his pregnant wife and their eight-year-old son.

The accused is Utpal Behera, who admitted to killing the family of three over money matters in Jiaganj area of West Bengal's Murshidabad last Wednesday.

As per the police, Behara had invested in an insurance company co-owned by Pal. He alleged that Pal failed to return his money, a sum of Rs 24,000, and also verbally abused him. Hence, to seek revenge, he wiped out his entire family.

Pal and his family were brutally murdered by a sharp-edged weapon. He was a school teacher by profession.

A police investigation was launched as soon as the triple murder case came into light.

Two days later, West Bengal Police asked the CID to probe the case and ruled any political connection behind the murders. Two people were also detained in connection with the incident.

A diary note found during primary investigation suggested serious differences in the family, read a tweet posted by the West Bengal Police.

Meanwhile, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Tannoy Sarkar said that the police suspects that someone close to the family is behind the triple murder.

Following the gruesome incident, the National Commission of Women (NCW) and various state opposition leaders hit out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government for lawlessness in the state.