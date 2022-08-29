New Delhi: Murugha Mutt seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru of Chitradurga has been detained by police on Monday for allegedly sexually abusing two high school girls as per multiple media reports. Earlier, a POCSO case was registered against the Murugha Mutt seer which is currently under investigation.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, when asked to comment on the development, said on Sunday, "See, any case which is important, both the cases of POCSO and kidnapping in Karnataka`s Chitradurga have been booked and police are investigating it. It is not appropriate to speak when it`s under investigation."

He further said that the police have been given full freedom and they are investigating it. The truth will come out.A POCSO case was registered against Murugha Mutt seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru of Chitradurga in Karnataka reacting to which former state CM HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday said, "This does not surprise me. There were several discussions about this 5-6 months ago. This issue should have been taken care of at the initial stage. It should not affect the religious sphere otherwise," he added.

The Murugha Mutt seer is alleged to have sexually harassed high school girls who were residing in a hostel run by the Mutt, according to the complaint. Two girls ran away from the hostel and reached Cottonpet police station in Bangalore to file a complaint against the Murugha Mutt seer, as per the complaint. According to sources, the complaint is likely to be transferred to Chitradurga police as the incident happened there.

"After hearing about the plight of the two female students, an auto driver dropped them to the Odanad organization in Mysore," said Stalin, a member of the Odanad organization.

(With ANI inputs)