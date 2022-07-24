New Delhi: She opened her mouth against the 'corruption' of the Gandhi family. That's why the Congress is making 'false' allegations against her 18-year-old daughter by referring to the bar in Goa, claimed Union Minister Smriti Irani. She said, 'I will seek the answer (read truth) in the court of law."

Recently, the Congress has accused Smriti Irani's daughter of taking the liquor license of a restaurant in Goa in the name of a deceased person. It was alleged that the restaurant was run in the name of Smriti's daughter.

In response to the allegations, Smriti said, 'My daughter's fault is that her mother held a press conference about Sonia and Rahul Gandhi's Rs 5,000 crore loot. Her fault is that her mother contested Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019 against Rahul Gandhi.' Also Smriti challenged Rahul to fight from Amethi in 2024. She had defeated Rahul in the last Lok Sabha polls.

Also Read: Smriti Irani's daughter running 'illegal' bar in Goa, PM Narendra Modi should sack her: Congress

Congress' accusation against Smriti Irani

Congress leader Pawan Khera claimed that the police officer who showed the 'courage' to issue a notice to the restaurant was being targeted. It is claimed that the process of transferring him is going on. The Congress leader said, 'While your supporters are stuck in Lulu Mall-Hanuman Chalisa-Namaz circle, your children are studying abroad (which is a good thing, should be done) or doing illegal work under your patronage."

Meanwhile Smriti's daughter's lawyer claimed that his client does not have any restaurant with the same name as the restaurant being named. The notice claimed to be displayed was not found. He also claimed that false and defamatory posts are being made on social media to serve political interests against Smriti. The lawyer claimed that there is a conspiracy against his client because she is the daughter of the Union Minister.

Live TV