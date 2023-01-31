topStoriesenglish2567574
NABA KISHORE DAS DEATH

Naba Kishore Das Death: ASI Accused of Killing Odisha Minister Confesses Crime, Dismissed From Service

Naba Kishore Das Death: Odisha ASI Gopal Das is believed to be suffering from a mental disorder. He has been dismissed from the service now.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 31, 2023, 09:35 AM IST

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Police has dismissed ‘mentally unstable’ ASI Gopal Das from service after he reportedly confessed to gunning down the state’s health minister Naba Kishore Das. He was arrested at Brajarajnagar. The assistant sub-inspector was held following his "confession" during initial interrogation, ADG (Crime Branch) Arun Bothra said. “The accused ASI has confessed to the crime. We will bring him on remand for further interrogation to ascertain the motive,” Bothra told reporters.

He also denied reports that the ASI had earlier served as a personal security officer of the deceased leader. Jharsuguda District SP Rahul Jain dismissed the policeman from service, officials said. He was posted at Gandhi Chhak Outpost under the Brajarajnagar police station.

Meanwhile, the crime branch in a statement said the case registered against ASI Das under Section 307 of the IPC and 27(1) of the Arms Act, has been converted and he is now booked under Section 302 of the IPC (punishment for murder).

During the investigation, the crime branch team seized from the possession of the accused one 9 mm pistol (service revolver), three rounds of live ammunition and a mobile handset, the officials said.

The viscera samples of the deceased BJD leader have been preserved for further chemical examination, they added. The minister, 60, breathed his last on Sunday evening, hours after he was shot by the policeman at Brajarajnagar, where he had gone to attend an event.

The ASI is believed to be suffering from a mental disorder.

