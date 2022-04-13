Nadia rape-murder case: BJP chief JP Nadda forms 5-member fact-finding panel

New Delhi: BJP chief JP Nadda has constituted a five-member fact-finding committee to investigate the rape and murder case of a minor girl in West Bengal’s Nadia.

The committee will submit its report at the earliest, the order said. BJP national General Secretary Arun Singh said in a statement as per IANS, "National President Jagat Prakash Nadda has nominated a five-member fact-finding committee to visit the place of rape and murder of minor girl at Hanskhali, Nadia, West Bengal. The committee will submit its report at the earliest."

The panel consists of Lok Sabha member and national vice president Rekha Verma, Uttar Pradesh Cabinet minister Baby Rani Maurya, member Tamil Nadu Assembly and nation president of party women wing Vanathi Srinivasan, special invitee national executive committee Kushbu Sunder and Sreerupa Mitra Choudhury, MLA West Bengal.

Earlier this month, a 14-year-old girl died after she was allegedly gang-raped in Nadia district. The victim's family has accused the son of a Trinamool Congress (TMC) panchayat leader in the case. The accused has been sent to 14-day judicial custody, ANI reported.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee received flak after she questioned if the victim was "actually raped or had a love affair" that got her pregnant.

Addressing the inauguration of the `Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan` on Monday, Banerjee asked, "How do you know if she was raped? The police are yet to ascertain the cause of the death. I had asked them. Was she pregnant or had a love affair or was sick? Even family knew it was a love affair. If a couple is in a relationship, how can I stop them?"

BJP had condemned the TMC supremo's remarks over the alleged gang rape case.

(With agency inputs)

