'Nafrat Ke Bazaar Mein Mohabbat Ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi Meets Danish Ali Amid Ramesh Bidhuri Remark Row

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday evening met with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Danish Ali in the wake of a row over unparliamentary remarks made against him by BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri in Lok Sabha. Rahul arrived at Danish Ali’s residence in the national capital along with Congress general secretary KC Venugopal. Speaking with the reporters after meeting the BSP MP, Rahul said, “Shop of love in the market of hate (Nafrat ke Bazaar mein Mohabbat ki Dukan.”

The meeting comes a day after Danish Ali faced verbal abuse from BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri in Lok Sabha. Ramesh Bidhuri's objectionable remarks against Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Danish Ali have triggered anger among the Opposition parties and calls for strict action against the South Delhi BJP MP.

Ali has given an ultimatum of leaving the Parliament if the Speaker will not conduct an enquiry into the matter. Speaking to the reporters, the BSP leader said that Bidhuri, a BJP MP from South Delhi, has insulted the whole nation with his remark targeting a particular community.

Further, in a jibe at the BJP, Danish Ali said that this is a matter of watching whether the BJP will take any action against Ramesh Bidhuri or if he will be promoted and included in the central cabinet of ministers.

Meanwhile, the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday issued a show-cause notice to Ramesh Bidhuri amid demands from the Opposition leaders for his immediate suspension. According to sources, the saffron party issued the show-cause notice to Bidhuri on the instruction of party president J P Nadda for his use of ''unparliamentary language'' against BSP MP Danish Ali.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also took "serious note" of the objectionable comments made by the BJP MP in the House and warned him of "strict action" if such behaviour is repeated in the future.

Bidhuri made the controversial remarks, which have now been expunged, aimed at BSP member Kunwar Danish Ali on Thursday night during a discussion in the Lok Sabha on the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed regret for Bidhuri's remarks in the House which were expunged from Parliamentary records. "His remarks in Lok Sabha are an insult to all members of Parliament. Bidhuri should be suspended from the Lok Sabha for his remarks," Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said.

The CPI(M), on its part, demanded the arrest of Bidhuri.