Northeast Assembly Polls: BJP Declares Ist List of Candidates for Nagaland, Meghalaya

KOHIMA: The BJP on Thursday declared its first list of candidates for the upcoming Nagaland and Meghalaya Assembly elections. According to reports, the saffron party has declared the names of 20 candidates for Nagaland. As per the list, BJP state president Temjen Imna Along will contest from the Alongtaki Legislative Assembly constituency.

The list was announced by senior BJP leaders during a press conference on Thursday. "We will contest on 20 out of 60 seats in Nagaland. The rest of the seats have been given to our alliance partner NDPP. We'll contest on all 60 seats in Meghalaya. Our tagline is 'M Power Meghalaya' means Modi-powered Meghalaya and a double-engine government will be formed there, " the party said.

The saffron party also announced a list of 60 candidates for the upcoming Meghalaya Legislative Assembly election.

Voting for Assembly elections in Nagaland and Meghalaya will be held in a single phase on February 27. The results will be declared on March 2. According to the Election Commission of India, the terms of Nagaland and Meghalaya are coming to an end on March 12 and 15 respectively.

Earlier on January 27, BJP held a CEC meeting in the national capital to finalize the names of the candidates for the upcoming Tripura Assembly elections. After the meeting, BJP announced its first list of 48 candidates for the Tripura Assembly polls, fielding Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik from Dhanpur. Six of the party`s sitting MLAs have not been given tickets for the upcoming polls.

Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha will contest the upcoming state assembly polls from the Town Bordowali constituency. Party leaders Anil Baluni and Sambit Patra on Saturday announced the BJP`s candidates for the Tripura assembly polls at a press conference in the party headquarters here. For the first time, 11 women candidates have been given tickets in the state assembly election.

Tripura is slated to go to Assembly polls on February 16. Votes will be counted on March 2 along with Nagaland and Meghalaya.