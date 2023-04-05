Nagaland BJP MLA Temjen Imna Along's 'Sakht Launda' Tweet Wins Internet, Users Hail Him As 'Tough Guy'

NEW DELHI: Nagaland BJP chief Temjen Imna Along, who is extremely popular for witty and unconventional social media posts, has once again become a talking point for internet users. In his latest tweet, Along sought to explain ''why it is important for everyone to remain cheerful.'' The Nagaland BJP leader shared a picture along with his tweet in which he highlighted why “it's necessary to always laugh in life.”

While calling himself a “Sakht Launda” (tough guy), the Nagaland BJP MLA sought to explain why has he melted now. Along’s tweet has amassed more than two lakh views and over 15,000 likes ever since it was posted.

जिंदगी में हरदम हंसना जरूरी हैं !



वैसे तो मैं बड़ा Sakht Launda हूं,

पर यहां मैं Pighal गया !

The Nagaland BJP leader’s hilarious tweet evoked a huge response from Twitter users, with some hailing him as a ''tough guy'', while others suggesting that he should get married soon.

Just recently, the Nagaland Minister for Higher Education & Tribal Affairs left people in splits by showcasing his love for food. Along took to Twitter and posted a picture from an Airport food court in which he can be seen relishing food while a group of girls posed with him.

In the picture posted by Along, a group of young girls could be seen standing behind him posing happily with the famous BJP leader. While the Nagaland minister's entire attention was on his food - 'Paratha and a cup of tea' - it appeared that he was not interested in the picture.

Through a cheeky caption, Temjen Imna also confesses his love for the food and said, "Girls, I promise I'm not ignoring you. I'm just having a moment with my food". along with a wink emoticon.

Girls, I promise I'm not ignoring you. I'm just having a moment with my food.

Along’s tweet became an instant hit on Twitter and managed to garner over 2300 likes and counting, 952 retweets and 690 thousand views within hours of it being shared on the micro-blogging platform on April 3.

Reacting to it, a section of Twitter users called him 'super funny' while another advised him to do stand-up comedy. One even called him “the cutest politician” and lauded him for his hilarious tweets.