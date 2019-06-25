close

Nagaland

Nagaland Governor Padmanabha Balakrishna Acharya given additional charge of Manipur

Acharya has been appointed to discharge the functions during the absence of Manipur Governor, Dr Najma A Heptulla, who is currently on leave.

Nagaland Governor Padmanabha Balakrishna Acharya given additional charge of Manipur

Nagaland Governor Padmanabha Balakrishna Acharya was on Tuesday given the additional charge of Manipur by President Ram Nath Kovind. Acharya has been appointed to discharge the functions during the absence of Manipur Governor, Dr Najma A Heptulla, who is currently on leave.

Live TV

"The President of India is pleased to appoint Shri Padmanabha Balkrishna Acharya, Governor of Nagaland to discharge the functions of the Governor of Manipur, in addition to his own duties, during the absence, on leave, of Dr Najma A. Heptulla, Governor of Manipur," according to a Rashtrapati Bhawan release.

He will perform the additional duties as the Governor of Manipur in addition to his own duties. Acharya has been the Governor of Nagaland since July 2014, while Heptulla was appointed as Governor of Manipur in August 2016. 

