VASUNDARA RAJE

Nagaur Lok Sabha Seat: Vasundhara Raje's Confidant Yunus Khan Holds Key In Battle Between Jyoti Mirdha Vs INDIA Bloc's Beniwal

Among Nagaur's approximately 21 lakh voters, around 6 lakh are Jats, constituting the largest local community. Jat votes are expected to split evenly between Beniwal and Jyoti.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Gunjan D. Bidani|Last Updated: Apr 17, 2024, 07:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The contest intensifies between the incumbent MP Hanuman Beniwal of the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) and his BJP challenger Jyoti Mirdha in Rajasthan's Nagaur. In the Jat-dominated constituency, the voters are divided over which Jat candidate holds the advantage.

MP Hanuman Beniwal (INDIA Bloc)

Aligning with the Congress, MP Beniwal is running under the Opposition INDIA bloc this election. Beniwal had formed an alliance after the BJP's victory in the November 2023 Assembly polls. 

Jyoti Mirdha (BJP) 

On the other hand, Jyoti Mirdha, granddaughter of influential Jat leader Nathuram Mirdha, switches from the Congress to contest for the BJP. Both candidates hold potential in different pockets of Nagaur. Jyoti emphasizes issues like drug trafficking to challenge Beniwal's standing. However, the election poses challenges for Jyoti if she fails to sway Meghwal and Muslim voters from Beniwal's camp. 

Nagaur Lok Sabha Seat 

Among Nagaur's approximately 21 lakh voters, around 6 lakh are Jats, constituting the largest local community. Jat votes are expected to split evenly between Beniwal and Jyoti. The decisive influence may lie with Muslim and Meghwal (Scheduled Caste) voters which number around 3 lakh and 5 lakh respectively.

Traditionally aligned with the Congress, both Muslims and Meghwals hold significance in this election. However, the BJP faces challenges in securing support from Muslim and SC voters, traditionally aligned with the Congress. Efforts to sway these communities are ongoing, including organizing community events and engaging prominent leaders.

Yunus Khan To Sway Muslim Voters?

The Opposition anticipates that the Muslim votes will shift towards Beniwal due to his alliance with the Congress. However, the BJP sees potential in former leader Yunus Khan to attract crucial Muslim support. Khan's influence extends beyond Muslims, potentially impacting various demographics. The role of independent candidates like Yunus Khan, and potential shifts in community support, adding complexity to the contest. 

Lok Sabha Elections 2019

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Beniwal, in alliance with the BJP, secured victory over Jyoti Mirdha by a significant margin.

 

