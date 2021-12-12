हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Omicron

Nagpur reports its first Omicron case, India's tally now stands at 37

The Nagpur patient is a 40-year-old man, said Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B.

Nagpur reports its first Omicron case, India&#039;s tally now stands at 37

New Delhi: Nagpur on Sunday (December 12) reported its first case of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. The patient is a 40-year-old man, said Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B.

This takes Maharashtra's Omicron tally to 18 while the total number of cases in India is 37.

Earlier today, three new cases of Omicron, one each in Chandigarh, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka surfaced. 

In Chandigarh, a 20-year-old man from Italy, who landed in India on November 22 and was diagnosed with COVID-19 on December 1, the city health department said that the patient is vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine.

Andhra Pradesh, on the other hand, reported its first Omicron case on Sunday in a 34-year old man from Ireland.

Earlier on Saturday, a 35-year-old man with a travel history to Zimbabwe and South Africa had tested positive for Omicron in Delhi.

The man, reportedly fully vaccinated, is currently admitted at the LNJP Hospital. It is Delhi's second Omicron case.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
OmicronOmicron MaharashtraCOVID MaharashtraCOVID IndiaOmicron India
Next
Story

IAF chopper crash: Rajnath Singh, armed forces chiefs pay tribute to Lt Col Harjinder Singh

Must Watch

PT9M37S

Slogans of Allah Hu Akbar and Har Har Mahadev were raised from the stage of Rakesh Tikait