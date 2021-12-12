Nagpur reports its first Omicron case, India's tally now stands at 37

New Delhi: Nagpur on Sunday (December 12) reported its first case of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. The patient is a 40-year-old man, said Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B.

This takes Maharashtra's Omicron tally to 18 while the total number of cases in India is 37.

Earlier today, three new cases of Omicron, one each in Chandigarh, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka surfaced.

In Chandigarh, a 20-year-old man from Italy, who landed in India on November 22 and was diagnosed with COVID-19 on December 1, the city health department said that the patient is vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine.

Andhra Pradesh, on the other hand, reported its first Omicron case on Sunday in a 34-year old man from Ireland.

Earlier on Saturday, a 35-year-old man with a travel history to Zimbabwe and South Africa had tested positive for Omicron in Delhi.

The man, reportedly fully vaccinated, is currently admitted at the LNJP Hospital. It is Delhi's second Omicron case.

