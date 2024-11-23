Nagpur West Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2024 Live Winner and Loser Candidate Sudhakar Vitthalrao Kohale vs Vikas Pandurang Thakre Total Votes Margin BJP Congress Shiv Sena UBT NCP Sharad Pawar ECI Maharashtra Assembly election result

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Nagpur West Assembly seat is one of the six assembly seats in the Nagpur district of Maharashtra. Voting for the Nagpur West seat was held on November 20 with 288 assembly constituencies of Maharashtra. The Nagpur West assembly seat represents a significant urban area in the state. In the 2019 assembly elections, Congress candidate Vikas Pandurang Thakre won against Sudhakar Shamrao Deshmukh of the BJP. While, in 2014 polls, Sudhakar Shamrao Deshmukh from BJP had secured victory in this seat.

Mahayuti alliance has fielded BJP's Sudhakar Vitthalrao Kohale from this seat against Congress' Vikas Pandurang Thakre and BSP's Prakash Budhaji Gajbhiye.

In the recent Maharashtra Assembly election, the main contest is between the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi. The Mahayuti alliance includes the BJP, NCP (led by Ajit Pawar), and Shiv Sena (under Eknath Shinde), while the Maha Vikas Aghadi is composed of Congress, NCP (led by Sharad Pawar), Shiv Sena-UBT, and the Samajwadi Party.

The voting for all 288 legislative assembly seats of Maharashtra was held on November 20 and the counting of votes is taking place today.