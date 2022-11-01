'Name the Tata OFFICIAL who...': Aaditya Thackeray CHALLENGES Devendra Fadnavis over THIS

Shiv Sena MLA and Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya Thackeray has asked Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to name the Tata official who had said that the conditions in the state were not suitable for the Airbus project. Aaditya claimed that the project was shifted to Gujarat at the behest of the Centre. He accused the state government of losing thousands of crores of projects due to their negligence. Aaditya Thackeray said, "I challenge Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to name the Tata company official who said that the situation was not appropriate to set up the Airbus project in Maharashtra. Because what we know is that the Tatas were specifically told by the government that they have to set up the project in Gujarat."

He also challenged Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to have a one-on-one debate with him on the issue. Aaditya also attacked the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis-led government and said that Shinde should have spoken on the issue of investment in Maharashtra. Aaditya Thackeray said, "Every penny is important, so every investment that comes into the state should be welcomed. But then we lost Vedanta-Foxconn, the medical device park, the bulk drug park, the Airbus project and much more. What we have brought is a project worth Rs 2000 crore while we have lost more than Rs 1 lakh crore project."

Aaditya also commented on Fadnavis's allegations that Foxconn's absence from Maharashtra was announced by the then Industries Minister Subhash Desai in September last year. Thackeray said, "I am not saying that the Deputy Chief Minister is lying, or that he is trying to mislead the people of Maharashtra. But it is certain that he is not being properly informed by his people." Aditya's explanation, "Had he been informed properly, he would have read the description and knew that there was a difference between Foxconn and Vedanta Foxconn deals. Foxconn had promised to come to the state at the Maharashtra summit in 2018. After that, they searched places in Tamil Nadu and probably after that they moved to USA and started production. Since they have not come to Maharashtra for five years, the place reserved for them was exhausted. Regarding this, Subhash Desai had said in the House that Foxconn is not going to come to Maharashtra."