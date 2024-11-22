Nandurbar Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2024 Live Winner and Losser Candidate Vijaykumar Krushnarao Gavit - BJP, Engg. Kiran Damodar Tadvi -CongTotal Votes Margi

Nandurbar Assembly Election Result 2024 Live: Nandurbar, a Scheduled Tribe (ST)-reserved constituency in Maharashtra's Nandurbar district, cast its votes on November 20, 2024, along with all 288 assembly constituencies in the state. Known for its substantial tribal population, which forms over 69% of the district’s demographics, Nandurbar holds significant political importance in the region.

Key Candidates in the Fray

The 2024 electoral contest is headlined by Vijaykumar Krushnarao Gavit from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who is seeking a third consecutive term following victories in 2014 and 2019. Competing against him are candidates from the Congress (INC), factions of the NCP, and smaller parties, along with independents, adding layers of complexity to the race.

Nandurbar Vidhan Sabha Chunav Vote Counting 2024 Live:

BJP’s Historical Dominance in Nandurbar

The BJP has maintained a stronghold in Nandurbar over the past decade. In the 2019 assembly elections, Vijaykumar Gavit secured a decisive victory with over 121,000 votes, significantly outpacing his closest rival, Udesingh Padvi of the Congress, who garnered just above 51,000 votes. Congress, once a dominant force in the region, has struggled to regain its footing since its last significant win decades ago.

Statewide Political Dynamics Shape the Race

Nandurbar’s electoral battle is emblematic of the broader political clash in Maharashtra. The ruling Mahayuti alliance, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), and NCP (Ajit Pawar group), is vying to consolidate its influence against the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (Congress, Shiv Sena UBT, and NCP Sharad Pawar faction).

Awaiting the Results

As vote counting progresses, all eyes are on Nandurbar to see if the BJP can sustain its dominance or if the Congress and other challengers can mount a significant comeback. The outcome will reflect the shifting political trends in this critical tribal constituency.