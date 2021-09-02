Narada sting case: ED files prosecution complaint against four TMC leaders, IPS officer under PMLA

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a prosecution complaint against four TMC leaders under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the Narada sting case on Wednesday (September 1).

The complaint was filed against West Bengal ministers Subrata Mukherjee and Firhad Hakim, former minister Madan Mitra, former Kolkata mayor Sovan Chatterjee and IPS officer S.M.H. Meerza.

All of them have been summoned to be present before the court on November 16.

According to ED officials, since Subrata Mukherjee, Firhad Hakim and Madan Mitra are elected members of the state Assembly, the summons would be sent to them through Speaker Biman Banerjee. The summons to Sovan Chatterjee and Mirza will be sent to them directly.

The ED officials also said that there are other influential persons like Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, Trinamool MP Saugata Roy, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and Prasun Banerjee and BJP-turned-Trinamool leader Mukul Roy, against whom probe will continue.

The FIR mentions the accused allegedly accepting bribes or instructing someone else to take money on their behalf.

“In the sting operation, it was seen that the accused, in their capacity as public servants, accepted bribes to favor an individual, who was posing as a representative of a company at the time of transaction,” the ED said.

The ED added that the money laundering investigation has revealed that accused persons not only received illegal gratifications but also possessed the proceeds of crime and tried to conceal it by creating fictitious stories and mislead the investigation.

