Narendra Modi govt only does PR, has no plan for Indians stranded in Ukraine, taming inflation: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Hitting out at the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged that it has no plan for the return of the Indians stranded in war-hit Ukraine and no solution for border crisis with China, rising unemployment, inflation and the arresting the fall of the rupee.

The Gandhi scion also accused the Centre of only indulging in public relations.

"Government of India (GOI) has no plan for: Rupee at all-time low, record unemployment and inflation, students stranded in Ukraine and China occupying our territory. Modi Government = Only PR," Rahul Gandhi wrote said in a tweet.

Another Congress leader, Shama Mohamed, said in a tweet, "Rupee hits lifetime low, plummeting to 76.96 vs USD, its weakest level ever. When UPA was in power, PM Modi was worried that the Rupee was in the ICU. Now where is his concern when the Rupee is on the ventilator gasping for oxygen!"

In another tweet, she said foreign portfolio investors have pulled out Rs 2 lakh crore from India since October.

"Investors are running to the exit door, but PM Modi is too busy campaigning for elections to care," the Congress leader said and asked when would Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman hold a press conference to discuss this "alarming exodus of investors"?

Earlier this morning, PM spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin and discussed with him the issue of safe evacuation of Indian citizens from war-torn Ukraine's Sumy at the earliest.

“PM Modi spoke on the phone to Russian President Putin. The phone call lasted for about 50 min. They discussed the evolving situation in Ukraine. President Putin briefed PM Modi on the status of negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian teams,” ANI quoted official sources as saying.

During their conversation, Prime Minister Modi stressed the importance of the safe evacuation of Indian citizens from Sumy at the earliest. In his turn, President Putin assured Prime Minister Modi of all possible cooperation in their safe evacuation.

The Prime Minister also appreciated the announcement of the ceasefire and establishment of humanitarian corridors in parts of Ukraine, including in Sumy, the sources said.

